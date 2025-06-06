Suspended sentence for assaulting police

AN ENNISKILLEN man has received a suspended sentence after he was charged with resisting and assaulting police.

Kenneth Moore from Oakfield Court appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court for a number of charges relating back to May 2023 when he resisted Police arrest, while also assaulting a constable when he threw a phone in their direction.

District Judge, Alana McSorley, sentenced Mr Moore to one month, suspended for 12 months.

