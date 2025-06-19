Sudden death in Enniskillen ‘not treated as suspicious’

THE Police has said that the sudden death of a man in Enniskillen yesterday evening (Wednesday) is “not being treated as suspicious”.

“Police attended the report of a sudden death of a man in the Drumbawn area of Enniskillen on Wednesday, 18th June,” a statement read.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

There are no further details at this time.

