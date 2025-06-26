Strong support for new Cancer Focus centre

THE Enniskillen and wider Fermanagh community is continuing to rally in support of a leading charity group which has set up a major state-of-the-art centre to help people living with cancer.

A range of fundraising initiatives have been taking place recently to support the development of the Cancer Focus therapeutic centre, which has been established in 18 High Street in Enniskillen.

Well-known Enniskillen man Jim Wilson, who celebrated his 90th birthday in style recently, made a donation to the Cancer Focus support centre in the town which has been warmly received.

Ronnie Gault, who turned 80 recently, also contributed towards the new project in the town.

Caoimhe Connolly, who was crowned the Fermanagh Rose, braved her fears by taking part in a much-anticipated skydive, with all proceeds raised going towards the local charity group.

At the new facility in Enniskillen, a large number of people have reached out for support at the centre, which is the first of its kind to be established in the North, in a major boost for the public.

Led by oncology nurse Claire Edwards, a range of services will be provided including breast cancer bra and swimwear fitting, as well as health promotion activity and counselling services.

“We didn’t want to be clinical. When you have a cancer diagnosis and you’re in hospital, it’s a process. That love, that care and wrap around holistic support isn’t there,” Ms Edwards said.

“We want them to feel like it’s a home here in Enniskillen. We have a living room, we have separate private rooms, we have gardens and lots of homely areas where people feel at home.

“Since I’ve been working with Cancer Focus, it’s been about learning the ethos and how they work and what services they provide. I’m looking forward to supporting people.

“Cancer Focus has picked Enniskillen because it’s furthest demographically from everything.

“There’s a lot of people on our High Street and we want to support all of those people,” added Ms Edwards.