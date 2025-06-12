Strong Shamrocks first half showing

Club Players’ Competition Division 1 Playoff

Teemore 1-14 Devenish 0-13

A STRONG first half performance which saw Teemore open up a seven-point lead at Shamrock Park on Thursday was key as Tony Collins’ side claimed maximum points from the Club Players’ Competition.

The home side dominated the first half, stretching out their lead to 0-10 to 0-03 at the half-time break.

Devenish made a good start to the game, with Enda Lyons’ charges racing out of the blocks, Conall Maguire and the impressive Jamie Flanagan putting them two in front.

Oisin Murphy, who was released to play by Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly, then got Teemore off the mark when he angled over from distance with a good two-pointer to level the sides.

Lanty Feely put the Garrison side in front with a close range effort, but the talented Murphy then hit another two-point free and Rían McNally chipped over to put Teemore four ahead.

Devenish had a good goal chance late in the half but Teemore goalkeeper James Maguire denied Cian O’Brien from close range, with Murphy and Cian McManus adding more scores to put then seven up.

After the restart, the Devenish charges rallied with O’Brien carrying the fight to the opposition. He kicked over a good score, quickly followed by a standout two-pointer, to reduce the Shamrocks lead to four points.

Teemore began to get a foothold in the game again though with Liam MacEnri and Sean Doherty pointing.

Both sides rang the changes, with Conor McGovern and Cian McManus trading points for their teams.

Cian O’Brien was proving a handful for the Teemore defence and he kicked over another good two-point effort to reduce the Shamrocks lead to four, as the Garrison side went in search of a goal.

Enda Lyons’ side pushed forward in the final 10 minutes but they weren’t able to break the Shamrocks defence despite substitute Jason Love and Jarlath O’Brien creating good opportunities.

At the other end, Teemore broke on a counter attack and they were awarded a penalty when Cian McManus was hauled down in the square, with sub Eoin McManus coolly finishing from the spot.

Teemore will now carry forward three points to the main Senior League when it commences later this month, with Devenish bringing two points into the nine-round competition.