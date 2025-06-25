Stafford: Mallards still have work to do in the market

JUST over eight weeks since the 24-25 NIFL Championship campaign ended with an away win against Armagh City at Holm Park, Ballinamallard United have returned to action, commencing their pre-season training programme on Tuesday night past.

But despite the players getting a well-earned break, Mallards boss Mark Stafford has been busy behind the scenes as he aims to strengthen his squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Stafford admits that it has been a challenging off-season, but is happy with the transfer business he has completed so far.

“It has been a very difficult transfer window” admitted Stafford. “The market in the summer is very competitive, with many clubs in for the same players. We are always going to be at a disadvantage because of our location and the amount of travelling that players must do to come to us. Finances come into it also.”

Despite these challenges, Stafford is happy with the business he has completed to date and is hopeful of adding further to his squad.

“We have brought in Lorcan Donnelly, which I believe is a big improvement for our squad. We have also signed Marc Walsh, most recently of Dergview, who is a quality addition,” he said.

“Jamie Ray has also come back to us, which is another great acquisition and will provide competition in the goalkeeping department. I am hopeful of getting another few in over the next week or so (and) we are having a look at Barry Goodwin and Oisin Gormely.”

With Ballinamallard’s pre-season fixtures now confirmed, the action gets underway as early as this Saturday, away against Newbuildings United.

And Stafford is happy with the mix of opposition laid out.

“We have deliberately pinpointed different teams, playing on surfaces levels, which will give us an opportunity to assess our squad. We have Junior, Intermediate, PIL and Premiership opposition in our schedule, which will help us assess where we are at come 9th August.”

The playing squad have all been issued training plans to complete ahead of pre-season, which Stafford hopes will help lead to a more successful season.

“The players have been working hard off the pitch” explained Stafford. “Brian McCleery [S&C coach] has put endless work into producing training programmes for the players, with detailed info. I am hopeful that the group will come back in good physical condition.

“We are aiming to improve on last season’s (8th place) finish. It will take time with new players, but that’s what pre-season is for.”