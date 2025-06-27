Special recognition for Manor House Country Hotel

THE Manor House Country Hotel in Enniskillen was “absolutely delighted” after its spa was named ‘Best Day Spa / Boutique Spa in Northern Ireland’ at the NI Beauty Excellence Awards.

The Enniskillen hotel was recognised for its ethical practices, service and high guest satisfaction at the major awards ceremony which celebrated some of the top spas located across the North.

Speaking after their success at the NI Beauty Excellence Awards, Hotel Director, Rosemary McKenna, congratulated the team at the local hotel, saying they work “tirelessly” to help people.

“We are absolutely delighted with this recognition. It’s a fantastic reward for the team who have worked tirelessly to deliver a truly special experience,” Ms McKenna said.

“Led by Spa Manager, Karen Drennan, who has shown outstanding commitment to elevating the spa and our guests’ well-being, this award is a reflection of their passion and care.”

The Manor House Country Hotel is no stranger to picking up awards and top accolades.

The Enniskillen hotel was named as the as the top wedding venue in the North, with the Hotel Director explaining that they’re “proud to consistently win awards” to recognise their success.

“Weddings have always been central to what we do, and we’re so proud to consistently win awards like this which affirm our place among the best in the business,” added Ms McKenna.