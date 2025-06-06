Schools champ Harry steals the headlines in Tullamore

THERE comes a time in an athlete’s running career when they may wonder are they destined never to win a certain title.

Take local athlete Harry McKenzie as an example. In the last number of years he has come up short when it came to taking an Irish Schools title. In 2022 on the track he was 4th in Minor 800m, in 2023 6th in the Cross Country, and in the same year taken down when nicely positioned in the Junior 1500m. In 2024 he was 4th in the Cross Country, and 2nd in the Intermediate 3000m. In 2025 he missed the Cross Country due to illness.

On Saturday last came his latest pursuit of glory at Tullamore as he lined up in a strong 3000m. Was it to be his day? Seven and half laps and less than nine minutes and this question was to be answered.

The laps passed, and no great pace was set at the front of the pack. Harry positioned himself at the back of the field staying out of trouble and trusting his speed to react to any potential moves.

Steadily he moved up to mid pack as the race passed through the halfway point. With just under 1400m remaining the reigning Cross Country Champion Odhran Mc Brearty moved to the front but within 50m McKenzie had sniffed the danger and moved through the gears momentarily to slot in behind the St Columba’s Stranorlar athlete.

McBrearty had picked up the pace and with 800m remaining the lead pack was down to a group of five. Mc Brearty kept the pace honest and approaching the bell the group was down to four.

This was the stage that McKenzie decided it was the time to make his move and with 250m to go he had opened 20m on the field, but he had to maintain this effort as they swung into the straight for the final time.

The Enniskillen Grammar had the race wrapped up and could enjoy his run to the finish stopping the clock at 8.44.40 with Mc Brearty in second and Luke Merrigan of Glanmire Community College taking the bronze.

Speaking after the medal presentation, a relieved Harry said: “It was tough out there, the plan was just to sit in and try to stay out of trouble as these races can get messy when the pace is slow.

” I saw Odhran move to the front and that was my cue to cover that. I was happy that the pace had picked up as it meant the field started to string out on approaching the finish for the penultimate time.”

“I made my move (in hindsight) maybe a bit early, at the 200m to go mark I had a wee look to see where they were but even though I had a comfortable enough lead I knew I needed to keep it going as I knew the lactic would hit in the home straight having went hard with 400m remaining.”

“It’s great to pick up my first Irish Schools title after several disappointing days over the last few years and the pain I’m feeling now is eased by the fact I’ve managed to do what I came here to do,” added Harry.