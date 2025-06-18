Royal Mail panel to examine Fermanagh postal problems

Royal Mail has set up a panel to examine ongoing letter delivery issues in Fermanagh.

A SPECIALIST panel has been set up by Royal Mail to examine the ongoing concerns over letter deliveries across Fermanagh.

As reported by the ‘Herald, many residents have been complaing of serious issues with letter deliveries, with many missing out on important correspondence, such as hospital appointments, due to delayed arrival.

It is understood this is because postmen are increasingly tied up sorting parcel deliveries, meaning the amount of time they have to deliver letters has been drastically reduced.

Earlier this year Cllr Sheamus Greene raised the matter in the Council.

“I’m told there’s now a policy that letters are just delivered once a week as parcels are being prioritised,” he said. “Numerous people who have missed hospital and benefits appointments because letters are coming days afterwards.”

He proposed asking Royal Mail to explain this because, “the health service doesn’t need people missing appointments, but to do so because letters haven’t arrived on time has become a huge issue, especially in rural areas.”

The proposal passed unanimously.

There has since been some correspondence back and forth with the Council.

At the most recent meeting chief executive Alison McCullagh informed members that, “a panel has been convened to review the evidence of council’s previous representations and data.”

This is expected to take approximately 30 calendar days to complete and a further update will be reported back to members accordingly.

The Universal Service Obligation (USO) requires Royal Mail to deliver both first and second-class letters six days a week, at a one-price-goes-anywhere tariff, with first class letters guaranteed next-day delivery.

As part of the USO Royal Mail have a quality-of-service target of 93 percent for first class mail delivered within one working day and 98.5 percent for second class mail delivered within three working days.

The Consumer Council confirmed it contacted Royal Mail around resourcing and the impact on deliveries in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Royal Mail advised that mail deliveries to these areas are taking place to the majority of addresses, six days a week when there is mail to deliver and if this is not possible, mail will be delivered the next working day.

In regard to the prioritising parcels over letters, Royal Mail shared that at busy times it may be necessary to clear parcels first because they need more space to sort or store, helping to keep the mail moving and ensure staff safety.

Royal Mail advised their aim is to deliver all items on time, whether letters or parcels.

