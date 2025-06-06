RNLI respond to over 100 callouts in four years

The Enniskillen RNLI team on duty for one of their weekly training exercises at Killadeas Station - Niamh Stephenson (RNLI Communications Lead), Phillip Montgomery (Shore Crew), Ryan Jackson (Launch Authority), Johnny Armstrong (Boat Crew), Richie Grace (Boat Crew), Gary Jones (Lifeboat Operations Manager), Kane Howe (Helm), Andy Wilson (Helm), Stephen Ingram (Helm), Alan Shaw (Mechanic), Dale Clendinning (Shore Crew) and Sam Corr(Lifeboat Press Officer).

Based in Killadeas, Enniskillen RNLI station is home to a dedicated crew who have responded to over 117 emergencies on Lough Erne in just the past four years.

Now housed in a modern facility, these volunteers remain a vital presence on the water, ready to help whenever they’re needed.

After operating from storage containers since its founding in 2001, the station opened its new and improved home in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement

Their mission remains the same: To provide rapid response to emergencies on the water, relying on a dedicated team of volunteers trained to handle a range of rescue operations.

Lifeboat operations manager Gary Jones has been involved with the station since its beginnings.

“When we started, there was no rescue service for Lough Erne, so if someone was in trouble there was no one available to help,” he said.

“A few of us got together and started something that’s only grown. To be part of it, you need to believe in it because it’s not something you can drift in and out of. It’s time-consuming, but you’re rewarded by being around a good bunch of people. As much as it’s very serious training, it has to be fun as well.”

Gary added, “It’s a very useful organisation, and without it, Lough Erne wouldn’t be a very safe place to boat.”

Among the volunteers is press officer Samantha Corr, part of the shore crew who plays a vital role in supporting lifeboat operations.

“I really enjoy the work I do, and it feels really worthwhile when you know you’re keeping people safe on the lough,” she said.

Advertisement

“I would tell anyone considering becoming a volunteer to do it.

“It’s very rewarding because we’ve got a good team, strong support, excellent training, and the work truly makes a difference.”

Over the past four years, Enniskillen RNLI has launched over 117 times, responding to stranded vessels, capsized boats, and people in distress.

The station continues to grow in strength and capability, powered by the passion and dedication of its volunteers. Their unwavering commitment ensures that Lough Erne remains a safer place for everyone who enjoys its waters.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition