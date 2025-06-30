Quick-fire goals help Gaels to opening win

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div One

Enniskillen Gaels 2-21 Belnaleck 2-10

EARLY second half goals from Richard O’Callaghan and Michael Corless helped Enniskillen Gaels ease to a comprehensive 11-point victory over Belnaleck in the opening league game at Brewster Park on Friday night.

Advertisement

Enniskillen made a strong start to the game with Conor Love, who is heading to America for the summer, kicking over to get the scoreboard up and running, with Fabio Ledwith (2) and Ross Bogue also pointing.

With Enniskillen dominating around the middle of the mark, Belnaleck struggled to get into the game, but Garvan Quigley managed to convert a two-pointer with 10 minutes played to reduce the deficit.

Ciaran McBrien cut the gap to one with a good score, but the Gaels then stretched their advantage through a point from Ethan Beresford and a strong two-point free from range by Eoin Beacom.

Love, Brandon Horan and Ledwith added to the Gaels scores, putting them six up at the half-time break.

Following the restart, the hosts continued to dominate and Ross Bogue, the Gaels regular goalkeeper who lined out at wing forward, chipped over to extend their advantage to seven points.

Quigley and McBrien managed to register for Belnaleck, but Enniskillen again stretched ahead with full-forward Beacom splitting the posts from distance with a big two-point effort to reestablish their lead.

Bryan Owens and Darragh McGurn reduced the deficit with scores for Daniel Kille’s side.

Advertisement

Enniskillen weren’t to be pegged back through with Beresford, Ledwith and Bogue striking over, before the classy Beacom fired over his third two-point kick of the match to put the game beyond Belnaleck.

With 42 minutes on the clock, Enniskillen struck for their first goal of the game with Richard O’Callaghan finishing off a fleeting team counter attack to put them ten points ahead, 1-16 to 0-09.

In a major blow for Belnaleck, the Gaels won the resulting kickout. They surged through the heart of the Belnaleck defence with Michael Corless, who transferred into the Gaels club, slotting to the net.

Conall Quinn then pointed to put them into a 14-point ascendancy.

Belnaleck needed a goal and they did manage to muster up an opportunity with Ciaran McBrien pouncing on a mistake in the Gaels defence, slotting past Fergal Quinn who was left rooted to the spot.

Horan kicked over for Enniskillen, but the Art MacMurrough’s managed to score a second goal, with McBrien finishing off a good counter attack to reduce the advantage to nine points.

The visitors continued to push high on Enniskillen but they weren’t able to create another goal chance with Beacom and Love registering to wrap up a deserved 11-point victory for Simon Bradley’s side.

This Friday night, Enniskillen travel to St Molaise Park to take on Irvinestown. Belnaleck, meanwhile, are at home to Kinawley in a big round two league clash.