+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice try to find owner of rings found in Irvinestown

Police try to find owner of rings found in Irvinestown

Posted: 7:02 am June 24, 2025

POLICE are trying to locate the owner of a wedding ring and an engagement ring found in Irvinestown.

The rings were found at Necarne Estate last Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “If you know who these belong to please contact Police on 101 and quote incident number 1345 of 11/6/25.”

Advertisement

Related posts:

Follow the yellow brick road to Irvinestown Follow the yellow brick road to Irvinestown Irvinestown PS still fabulous after 50 years

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 7:02 am June 24, 2025
Top
Advertisement