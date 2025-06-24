Police try to find owner of rings found in Irvinestown

POLICE are trying to locate the owner of a wedding ring and an engagement ring found in Irvinestown.
The rings were found at Necarne Estate last Saturday.
A police spokesperson said: “If you know who these belong to please contact Police on 101 and quote incident number 1345 of 11/6/25.”
Advertisement
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 7:02 am June 24, 2025