Police investigate attack at retail park in Enniskillen

Police investigate attack at retail park in Enniskillen

Posted: 9:46 pm June 15, 2025

POLICE are investigating damage caused to machinery and buildings at Lakelands Retail Park in Enniskillen.

The damage was caused between 7pm on Friday, June 13, and 8am on Saturday, June 14.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information that could assist with this investigation or has seen any suspicious activity within the complex during these times please contact 101 quoting incident reference 395 of 14/06/25.”

