Police appeal following Fermanagh drink driving arrests

FERMANAGH police have issued an impassioned plea to local motorists after three drivers were arrested for drink driving in the county in just a matter of hours yesterday.

“Yesterday in Fermanagh, within a 12 hour period, three people were arrested for driving, or in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol. Two of the arrests were before 1pm,” said a spokesman for Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI.

“Drink and drug driving is totally unacceptable, it ruins lives! If you feel you have a problem with alcohol or drugs, please seek help but we urge you never get behind the wheel, and risk not only your own life, but the lives of other road users and pedestrians.”

The spokesman urged the local community to play its part in helping keep our roads safe.







“We stress the importance of reporting any vehicles you believe have an impaired driver behind the wheel, so that we can stop these people from driving on our roads,” they said. “Officers in Fermanagh and Omagh will continue to tackle drink and drug driving. We are committed to making our roads safer.”