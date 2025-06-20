Phil Coulter ready to return to Enniskillen

Phil Coulter is bringing his new tour ‘Tranquility by Candlelight’ to the Ardhowen.

THE respected and much-loved Phil Coulter will make his return to the county later this year when he leads an ‘evening of familiar and best loved melodies in a magical setting’’ in Enniskillen.

Excitement is building across the county and in music circles after the 83-year-old from Derry confirmed that he would be headlining a much-anticipated performance at the Ardhowen Theatre.

Recognised as one of the top singers and songwriters on the island, Phil has been entertaining large crowds across the country for decades, building on his impressive and successful career.

Set to return to the venue in November, when he brings his new tour, ‘Tranquility by Candlelight’, Phil will perform some of his top songs and pieces to his large fan base in Fermanagh.

“The release, in 1983, of the album ‘Classic Tranquility’ was a milestone in Irish music and in the career of its creator Phil Coulter,” a spokesperson for the Ardhowen Theatre said.

“Over the following years, with the steady release of others in the same vein, the country seemed to fall in love with the soothing piano sounds of Tranquility. It became a phenomenon,

“It led to millions of record sales and sold out international tours. Music fans were charmed by the fresh arrangements of timeless melodies, Irish classics and inspirational favourites.”

Over the years, the Derry man has amassed a strong repertoire of songs, including ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ which recalls his childhood memories of growing up in Derry during The Troubles.

Phil, who won the ‘Gold Badge’ from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors in recognition of his standout career, has committed to a new action-packed Irish tour.

“Now, more than 40 years since its arrival, ‘Tranquility’ makes a return to the stage, in a new and updated production, reflecting contemporary trends,” the Enniskillen venue said.

“’Tranquility’ is now a trusted brand so audiences will be guaranteed evening of familiar and best loved melodies in a magical setting, surrounded by the glow of candlelight.”

