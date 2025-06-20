+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Pair to stand trial on multiple child cruelty charges

Posted: 12:31 pm June 20, 2025

A MAN and woman from Fermanagh are to stand trial on multiple child cruelty charges which allegedly occurred almost four years ago.
The couple, who are aged in their thirties but cannot be named to protect the identity of the children involved, appeared together in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court to have the charges put to them.
The woman is accused of wilfully neglecting four children in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.
The man faces child cruelty charges by assaulting three of the children.
Judge Brian Sherrard listed a trial for hearing on February 9, 2026.

