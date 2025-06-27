+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePair charged with copper cabling theft

Pair charged with copper cabling theft

Posted: 3:53 pm June 27, 2025

TWO men have appeared in court in relation to the alleged theft of copper electrical cabling from premises in Fermanagh.
Thomas Christopher Ward (34) of Knockshee Park and Charlie Ward (35) from Glenelly Gardens – both in Omagh – are jointly charged with the theft of the cabling and associated items valued at £6,000 on March 1.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to court on July 21.

Related posts:

NI ‘not prepared’ for Covid-19 says Arlene Foster Today’s weather forecast for Co Fermanagh World-famous Marble Arch Caves celebrates four decades

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:53 pm June 27, 2025
Top
Advertisement