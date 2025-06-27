Pair charged with copper cabling theft

TWO men have appeared in court in relation to the alleged theft of copper electrical cabling from premises in Fermanagh.

Thomas Christopher Ward (34) of Knockshee Park and Charlie Ward (35) from Glenelly Gardens – both in Omagh – are jointly charged with the theft of the cabling and associated items valued at £6,000 on March 1.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to court on July 21.