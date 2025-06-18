Owens targets world title after signing pro contract

ENNISKILLEN boxer Rhys Owens has said he’s in ‘safe hands now’ after he became the first Fermanagh man in almost 50 years to sign a professional boxing contract, as he targets World Championship glory.

The 23-year-old, who has recently been spending time in the Irish Boxing Elite Squad in Dublin, has followed in the footsteps of Enniskillen’s Gordon Ferris, who signed a professional contract in 1977.

The Cornagrade man has made no secret of his ambition to become a professional boxer and he’s hoping his partnership with Conlan Sports and Sheer Sports Management will help him achieve his dream.

“I was approached by Jason Quigley in November. He was looking to sign me and I had a few conversations with me and we agreed to hold off and go to Strandja with Ireland,” he told the ‘Herald.

“My mind was made up and I caught up with Jason. In the meantime, he had been talking to Jamie [Conlon] and he was interested so they’ve agreed to co-manage me, which they’ve never done before.

“I’m in safe hands now. They’re two great fellas and well-known figures in Irish boxing. They’ve great connections and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do for me over the next few years.”

The former professional boxers will be responsible for planning Owens future bouts, but it will be his current coach with the Erne Boxing Club, Sean Crowley, who will be working as his full-time trainer.

Owens feels that it’s important to retain continuity, as he makes a major step forward in his career.

“It’s all about who you trust and I trust that man [Sean Crowley] with my life,” the local boxer explained.

“Sometimes there are a lot of people who tell you what you want to hear in boxing and they promise you the sun, moon and the stars, Sean is one of them old-school characters where a spade is a spade.

“He’ll keep me right and I’m going to be keeping Sean close to me,” Owens added.

The Enniskillen man, who works as a local refuge collector, will continue in his job, while also juggling his intense training commitments as he aims to be in good physical shape to compete in the ring.

“We’re going to be starting off with four rounders which I’ll be well fit for. Currently in amateur boxing, it’s three three-minute rounds and now I’m going to be stepping it up to four rounds,” said Owens.

“Closing out the year, I’d like to be stretching it out to six rounds and next year I want to be doing eight or 10 rounds and boxing for titles. I’m also currently working, so I’m going to be trying to balance both.

“At the top level of amateur boxing, it’s very similar to professional boxing so down the line, once I start stepping it up in rounds and boxing for titles, I’m going to have to take some leave off work for a camp.”

The Enniskillen boxer has received wide recognition from across the local sporting scene for his ability.

Owens said he’ll be ‘forever grateful’ for the support he received from the Erne Boxing Club.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without them and I’ll be forever grateful to Sean [Crowley], Greg [Copeland], Dessie [Kennedy], Anto [Anthony Malanaphy], Cameron [Suttle] and all the boxers,” said Owens.

“As I transition into professional boxing, I’d like to remain close to my roots at the Erne Boxing Club and I’ll still be training with Sean and popping about the club for the next few years.”

Owens, who says he wants to be vying for a World Championship title within the next five years, feels that his partnership with Conlan Sports and Sheer Sports Management could help him achieve his dream.

“I know that I can achieve that goal and it would be a waste of my potential not to achieve it. It is in their interests to try and provide the best pathway for me to achieve the goal,” added the Enniskillen boxer.