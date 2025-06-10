Over 1200 to take part in the Enniskillen 10K

OVER 1200 runners are set to pound the pavements around the town on Saturday when the hugely popular Enniskillen 10K returns, with excitement building throughout the county.

The Modern Tyres sponsored Enniskillen 10K is now an annual event which attracts large crowds to the town, with families and residents lining the route to cheer on the many runners taking part.

Scheduled to start at Enniskillen Castle on Saturday (June 14) at 10am, runners will make their way around the town, before crossing the finish line at Derrychara Playing Fields.

The much-anticipated 10K run is organised by the Enniskillen Running Club. Ian Birney, one of the organisers of the event, feels that sporting extravaganza is a big boost for the town.

“It’s [Enniskillen 10K] just days away. It’s a big thing for the community,” Mr Birney explained.

“Enniskillen Running Club are bringing over 1200 runners and their families and friends into the town and some people are running this for charity and for different reasons.”

The participants will all receive a unique medal and T-shirt celebrating their success for completing the Enniskillen 10K, with many people taking part in the sporting event for charity.

The Enniskillen Running Club feels that the event will bring potential tourism and business to the town centre, with a large crowd expected to turn out to support the runners taking part.

“It’s a big community event and it benefits the town so much,” added Mr Birney.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007