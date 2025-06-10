Oak Healthy Living Centre host film awards night

THIS Saturday, The Hillgrove Hotel will come alive with excitement as the Oak Healthy Living Centre hosts its much-anticipated Film Awards fundraiser.

Over 80 actors have been involved in the production of seven films all shot at various locations in the Erne East area.

On Saturday evening, the results of a massive community effort will be seen on the big screen when an audience will help decide which was the best film. Ten awards will also be presented for best location, best actor and so on.

Advertisement

The professionally produced films each last 10 to 12 minutes and the audience will see their neighbours and friends, the vast majority with no acting experience performing leading roles in films such as The Field, Calendar Girls and Taken. The audience will vote for best film.

Rehearsals took place in March and April with filming shot over subsequent weekends.

Many familiar locations including local shops, pubs, private houses and local landmarks are the backdrop for the seven films which includes comedies, thrillers and dramas.

The best actor award will be highly contested after some impressive performances. Local business’ large and small, community and sporting organisations have generously sponsored the event. The general public have also really got behind the effort to develop an Erne East Community Health Hub.

The Oak Healthy Living Centre are appealing to the public to purchase a ticket through their office, McBrien’s Newsagents or online and enjoy a special night of entertainment .

Travelling to the venue by bus is also an option to this once in a lifetime community showcase.