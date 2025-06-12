+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Newtownbutler's Sophie McKenna looks to evade Jade McMahon of Lisnaskea.

Newtownbutler Ladies turn tie on its head

Posted: 5:30 pm June 12, 2025

LADIES CLUB PLAYERS LEAGUE GROUP 4 

Newtownbutler 5-7 Lisnaskea 6-9

WHEN Lisnaskea started the second half with a quick 1-2 to thrust themselves into a seemingly unassailable 6-9 to 1-4 lead, it surely seemed as if the Emmetts girls were going to enjoy an early morning victory cruise.

Instead the visitors decision to make a complete change of personnel in what was a reduced numbers affair at Newtown’s request turned this derby contest completely on its head.

The 9.00am start saw play begin with a goals flurry, Nadine Johnston and Caroline Kerins trading majors in the opening minutes, Tara Little then netting to trigger a steady stream of ‘Skea scores.

A Kerins 1-3 and a Louise McKenna goal made it 4-3 to 1-0 by the 15th minute.

Kerins then completed her goal hat-trick, herself and McKenna tagging on further points, Chloe (2) and Nadine Johnston hitting home points in response.

Eimear McQuaid got a goal for the visitors on the restart followed by points from Little and Kerins.

Then came the visitors reshuffle, goalkeeper Aine Martin later forced to retire as a precautionary measure following an accidental bang on the head.

Wayward shooting by the new look Emmetts attack allowed the home side back into the game with a Nadine Johnston point and 1-1 from Sienna Caughey who had moved from goals to full forward.

Both sides remained wasteful upfront before Newtown had the final say with a Nadine Johnston goal brace just before the final whistle.

The home side had steady performances from Laoise O’Keefe and Nadine Johnston. Kerri and Kayla Pennell stood out in the winners first half defence along with Chloe McElhinney while Tara Little and Caroline Kerins were a constant threat up front.

