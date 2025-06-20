Move over Newsnight – The Derrylin Diaries are on air

WHILE most 11-year-olds are busy mastering TikTok dances, the P7 class at St Ninnidh’s Primary School, Derrylin are mastering journalism – think Newsnight, but with cuter accents and better snack breaks.

The local primary school has launched The Derrylin Diaries podcast hosted by pupils, combining literacy, laughter and local legends in a project to remember.

Guided by their energetic teacher, Cassie Cadden, the pupils have tackled everything from letter writing to ascripting like pros.

Ms Cadden said, “Facilitating The Derrylin Diaries podcast has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

“From planning interviews and researching guests to writing scripts and presenting episodes, the children have taken ownership of the project with great enthusiasm.”

The podcast officially launched on May 13, and since then, The Derrylin Diaries have welcomed an impressive lineup of guests – each with a story, a message and a bit of star power.

First in the hot seat was Malachy O’Rourke, legendary Fermanagh player and current Tyrone GAA manager.

He shared a heartfelt story about a small lucky rock he’s carried for over 20 years, engraved with the words, “this too shall pass,” teaching the importance of resilience and that everything is temporary.

Next up was Roisin Gleeson, a decorated Fermanagh Ladies GAA player.

She told the young reporters to “be yourself and stay true to who you are,” a powerful reminder from someone who’s proven that authenticity wins both on and off the pitch.

Then came Jarlath Burns, president of the GAA who made time to speak with the class on what was one of the most demanding days on his calendar—the day of the Casement Park funding announcement. Despite being pulled in all directions by media outlets across Ireland, he honoured his commitment to the pupils.

Mr Burns’ presence left a meaningful impression, reinforcing an important message, “when you make a promise, you follow through.”

Also featured on the podcast was local figure Brian McManus, a respected long-time volunteer and former Board of Governors member at St. Ninnidh’s.

He said, “the most important thing you can do is show up for your community,” highlighting the quiet power of consistency and care.

Finally Gareth Maguire, accomplished musician and member of Fermanagh’s own The Tumbling Paddies.

Gareth spoke candidly about the importance of perseverance and belief, leaving the class with this inspiring advice, “dream big and don’t give up.”

You can catch all the episodes and updates on Facebook and YouTube by searching @thederrylindiaries.