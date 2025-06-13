Medals and PBs galore for Lakelanders swimmers

IT’S been a strong finish to the season for Enniskillen Lakelanders, with silver medals, personal bests and national qualifications rounding off a rewarding June double-header for the Fermanagh club.

At the Aquasprint League Grand Final in Lisburn on Friday, the Lakelanders’ junior squad, captained by Crea Mullen and Charles Armstrong, delivered a gutsy performance against Lecale Swimming Club to secure second place overall.

Among the standout performers were Mollie Kate Brewster and Natalie Swidani, who both claimed first place in all their events on the night, helping their side to a well-earned silver.

Less than 24 hours later, the senior swimmers took centre stage at the Banbridge Open Long Course Meet in Craigavon, the final club event of the season for the older swimmers and a key opportunity to hit qualifying times for next month’s Irish Summer Nationals in Limerick.

There were PBs and top finishes throughout the day. Emma Speer took third in the 100m Breaststroke with a new PB and sliced a second off her 50m Freestyle time — securing a fifth Nationals qualification and finishing as the sixth-fastest 14-year-old in Ireland. She can now look forward to five swims at the summer nationals in Limerick.

Sophie Hanna impressed with personal bests in the 200m Individual Medley and 100m Breaststroke, while Martha McCreesh also claimed PBs and top ten finishes in both the 100m Breaststroke and 200m Freestyle.

Darragh Collins had three top-five finishes in the 50m, 100m and 200m Freestyle and posted a 4.5 second PB in the 50m Breaststroke. Natalie Swidani, fresh from her Aquasprint heroics, added a silver medal in the 50m Freestyle and another PB in the 100m Breaststroke.

Charles Armstrong, again in action, held his times well in Breaststroke and Backstroke. There were two steady swims from Holly Barkley in the 100m Breaststroke and 50m Freestyle, while Anna May Hill shaved a second off her 50m Backstroke and matched her pace in the Freestyle.

Russell Mikievicz Lumayad made the biggest drops of the day — knocking 9 seconds off his 50m Butterfly and another 5 in the 50m Breaststroke, while maintaining times in three other events. Ryan Mongan posted a new PB in the 100m Freestyle and top-ten finishes in both Breaststroke events.

There were consistent swims too from Anton Neal, who maintained strong times across his two Breaststroke events.

His younger sister, Ella Neal, clocked personal bests in both the 50m and 100m Freestyle, and Maeve Rolston-McAuliffe dropped over seven seconds off her entry time in the 200m Freestyle and picked up another PB in the 50m.

Club gala secretary Aideen Speer praised the swimmers for their commitment, particularly those balancing training with exam pressure.

“They’ve shown huge dedication. We’re proud of all who competed and wish the Nationals group every success in Limerick,” he said.