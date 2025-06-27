Medals and PBs galore for Lakelanders in Lisburn

A SQUAD of eighteen Enniskillen Lakelanders, along with Head Coach Fionna Orr, made their way to Lisburn for Swim Ulster’s Swim Festival 2025 which took place in the Lagan Valley Leisureplex last Sunday.

The swimmers recorded some superb personal bests as they sealed an impressive haul of medals much to the delight of their families and supporters as the fantastic results finished off the season on a high.

Leading the way was ten year old Mollie Kate Brewster who swam in five events across all strokes and disciplines and was ecstatic to come away as the top swimmer in her age group. She came first in four of those events- 50m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke, 50m Freestyle and 100m Individual Medley.

She was placed second in the 50m Butterfly. Mollie Kate was absolutely delighted with her swims especially her PBs in 50m Freestyle, 50m Breaststroke and 100m IM. With the move to Omagh taking quite a lot of adjusting this was a great end to the season for her.

Thirteen year old Charles Armstrong was pleased to achieve a bronze medal in the 200m Breaststroke. He was placed fifth in the 50m Butterfly and seventh in the 100m Breaststroke.

Fourteen year old Holly Barkley had three fantastic swims, achieving a massive ten second PB in her 200m Freestyle, third in her age group in the 50m Breaststroke and a top 5 finish in the 50m Freestyle.

Eleven year old Poppy Brownlee competed in her first Swim Festival. She had three great swims in the 50m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke and 50m Freestyle.

Ella Rose Carron (aged 10) collected a new PB in the 50m Freestyle and maintained her times in the 50m Breaststroke, Backstroke and 100m Individual Medley.

Maria Clifford (aged 11) secured new PBs in 50m and 100m Freestyle and maintained her times in the 50m Backstroke and Breaststroke.

Eleven year old Eoghan Donnelly proudly represented his club in the 50m Backstroke and Butterfly, achieving personal best times in both events and taking several seconds off his butterfly time.

Ten year old Zena Elliot swam well in the 50m Backstroke, Breaststroke and Freestyle races, while Emily Irvine, also aged 10, entered 50m Backstroke, Butterfly, Breaststroke and Freestyle. She achieved PBs in all 4 events.

Lauren Loizides (aged 13) had a brilliant time at her first competitive gala. She swam PBs in her 50m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke where she finished 6th fastest 13 year old.

Tiana Mbeulani (aged 12) came 10th in the 100m Backstroke and 17th in the 100m Freestyle with a 9 second PB.

Ten year old Erin McGrath swam in three events. She was delighted with 11 seconds off her 50m Backstroke, 10 seconds off her 50m Breaststroke and 12 seconds off her Freestyle PB.

James McSorley (aged 12) collected silver medals in both the 100m Breaststroke and 100m Freestyle events, swimming new PBs in both events.

Elin O’Donohue (aged 11) smashed her PBs in the 50m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, and 50m Breaststroke – shaving an incredible nine seconds off the latter!

Kealan Rice (aged 12) came 7th in the backstroke and 8th in the 100m Freestyle with a 3 second PB and he came 2nd the 50m Breaststroke, securing a silver medal.

Milo Sheridan (aged 12) really enjoyed his first Gala. He participated in the 50m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, and the 50m Breaststroke events and he had a great day.

Haralds Uzulins (aged 14) was delighted to secure two silver medals in both 100m Breaststroke (with 9 seconds dropped off his PB) and 50m Breaststroke (5 seconds off his PB) He also produced strong swims in 50m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle events – both finished in top 5 at his age group.

Fourteen year old Finley Walker-Leonard achieved a bronze medal and two personal bests. In the 200m Backstroke event, he not only took 5 seconds off his PB but also secured a bronze medal. He also secured another PB in his 200m Freestyle – taking another ten seconds off.

Special thanks to Head Coach Fionna Orr, Coach Chelsey Weir and all the coaching team for their wonderful work with the swimmers. As always the Club are grateful for the ongoing support of Lough Erne Resort and Western Cars Enniskillen.