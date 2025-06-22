McLoughlin stars as Kildare reach Tailteann final

Sean Cassidy shows his disappointment after Fermanagh lost out to Kildare in the Tailteann Cup semi-final. Picture: Martin Brady

Kildare 1-13

Fermanagh 0-09

FIVE second-half points from Brian McLoughlin helped Kildare to a seven-point victory in today’s Tailteann Cup semi-final in Croke Park, with Fermanagh’s season coming to a disappointing end.

Played in difficult conditions in Dublin, Kieran Donnelly’s side managed to score just three points in the second half, with the Leinster side marching into a Tailteann Cup Final meeting against Limerick.

Fermanagh made a good start to the game with Conor Love and Darragh McGurn pointing.

Kildare began to settle into the game, with powerful midfielder Kevin Feely hitting a two-pointer and Colm Dalton firing over from range, to put the Leinster side ahead with eight minutes played.

Ryan Lyons and Love added points for Fermanagh, before Daniel Flynn, Dalton and Alex Beirne hit three scores in succession for Kildare to leave them 0-06 to 0-04 ahead after 24 minutes.

Joe McDade and Darragh Kirwan traded scores in the latter stages of the half, with Fermanagh captain Declan McCusker chipping over before the interval, leaving Kildare 0-07 to 0-06 ahead.

Both teams struggled to convert their chances in the third quarter, with Fionan O’Brien (free) and Flynn trading scores, with Kildare one point in front, with 43 minutes on the clock.

Fermanagh substitute Sean Cassidy levelled the game with a good score but Kildare’s Brian McLoughlin then hit four points on the bounce, one a two-point effort, to put them four ahead.

Josh Largo Elis kicked over for Fermanagh late in the half, but McLoughlin fired over his fifth for Kildare to extend their advantage.

The Leinster side then put the game to bed when wing half back James McGrath riffled the ball to the bottom right corner of Seán McNally’s net, to wrap up a deserved victory for the Kildare men.

Full report, reaction and pictures from today’s Tailteann Cup semi-final in Wednesday’s paper.