McConkey named coach of top Cambodian club

ENNISKILLEN man Matthew McConkey has been appointed head coach of Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng, a top Cambodian Premier League club.

The 32-year-old, son of former Ballinamallard United manager Harry McConkey, moves up from assistant manager after four years on the coaching staff at the Asian side.

McConkey, who holds a UEFA A Licence, replaces Spaniard Pep Munoz following back-to-back league titles in 2024 and 2025.

“When I was offered the position, I made up my mind in less than three seconds,” said McConkey.

“This is a huge moment in my career. I’m grateful to the club and management for their trust, and I look forward to pushing together towards more success.

“Our goals are ambitious, and I’m ready to give everything to achieve them.”

McConkey previously coached Ballinamallard’s Under-20s before moving overseas. He has been part of Svay Rieng’s recent success, including reaching the AFC Challenge League final-a first for a Cambodian club.

“Many coaches aspire to lead a team like this. We can’t be assistants forever,” added the former Enniskillen Royal Grammar School pupil.

He follows fellow Northern Irishman Colum Curtis, who was also assistant boss at the club.