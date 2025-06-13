McCaughey runs away with fourth straight Ulster crown

A delighted Conan Mc Caughey tops the podium for the fourth year in a row in the Ulster & NI 10000m which were held at the Mary Peters Track recently.

THIS year’s 10,000m Ulster & Northern Ireland Track Championships took place alongside the NI Team Trophy last Sunday, where Conan McCaughey was going for four in a row.

The North Belfast athlete, who now resides in Lisnaskea, was never troubled having shown great form in the build up and took the win in 31.20.24 ahead of Annadale Striders Stephen Connolly who finished second while McCaughey’s clubmate took third in 34.00.34.

Enniskillen Running Club were well represented on day one of the Provincial Age Group Championships held at the re-surfaced Antrim Forum on Sunday.

Jack Donnelly took the U17 3000m title in a time of 9.36.10 with Emmet Smith of Ballymena & Antrim taking second and Rory Armstong of Lagan Valley in third.

Performance of the day from the local athletes came from Oisin Gunn who had the race of his life to pick up the silver medal in a very competitive U15 800m, setting a new personal best of 2.12.22.

Both Kate Kelly and Megan Mullally were just out of the medals in their respective age groups, but both had the consolation of placing fourth and gaining qualification for the Nationals.

On the back of winning the Irish Schools title at Intermediate level Harry McKenzie was part of a fourteen strong Athletics Ireland team that travelled to the EYOF Gala meet in Wetzlar, Germany on Saturday.

The 3000m was the first track event of the day with no one prepared to take it on in the early stages. Eventually Harry and fellow Northwest athlete Odhran McBrearty went to the front to push the pace along, resulting in the remainder of the field sitting in for the spin before been able to move clear of the Irish pair with Odhran just piping Harry in a dash to the line for 5th in a time that was similar to that which seen Harry take the schools’ title seven days previous.