Man arrested in Kesh charged after PSNI officer injured
Lisnaskea

Man arrested in Kesh charged after PSNI officer injured

Posted: 9:34 am June 24, 2025

A man is due in court today in connection with an incident during which a police officer was dragged along by a vehicle in Omagh.

The incident happened at the Beltany Road area of the town on Sunday night after a car failed to stop when requested to do so by police.

The officer suffered multiple fractures to his foot when he was dragged along by the vehicle.

The suspected driver of the vehicle was later arrested in the Kesh area of Fermanagh.

Police have charged a man with a number of driving offences in connection with the incident.

The 24-year-old has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop for police, assault on police and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court today.

Former St Michael's priest trial starts next week Today's weather forecast for Co Fermanagh Funeral of Arlene Foster's mother to take place today

