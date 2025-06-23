Man airlifted following Fermanagh crash

Police Fermanagh and Omagh have gave an update on the Belfast Road, Brookeborough collision which took place yesterday.

They stated that one man was airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital.

“Following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, Brookeborough, in which a male occupant was trapped in an overturned car; police, Ambulance Service, NI Fire & Rescue Service and Heli Med attended the location,” a spokesperson from the PSNI said.