Man airlifted following Fermanagh crash

Police Fermanagh and Omagh have gave an update on the Belfast Road, Brookeborough collision which took place yesterday.
They stated that one man was airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital.
“Following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, Brookeborough, in which a male occupant was trapped in an overturned car; police, Ambulance Service, NI Fire & Rescue Service and Heli Med attended the location,” a spokesperson from the PSNI said.
“The driver was safely extracted from the car, his injuries were assessed at the scene by doctors, and he was airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital to have his injuries treated.”
They added that all the emergency services work very closely together at these sometimes horrific scenes.
“Thanks to all the crews in attendance – we wish the driver a speedy recovery.”
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 10:10 am June 23, 2025