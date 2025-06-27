Maguiresbridge ‘eco councillors’ celebrate Green Flag

MAGUIRESBRIDGE Primary School has reached an impressive milestone after picking up a prestigious Green Flag Award, recognising their commitment to environmental sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

This achievement highlights the schools dedication to fostering a greener future, with the whole school working hard together on three major topics on outdoor learning, healthy living, and water.

Some members of the school’s ‘Eco Council’ attended the glitzy awards ceremony at the beginning of the month to receive the Green flag award. They were delighted to learn that they were overall winners for the Best Overall Eco School in the Fermanagh and Omagh District council for their work on the Green Flag projects – outdoor learning, healthy living and forest school activities.

Principal Honor Irvine said the children from P1 to P7 all enjoyed taking part in outdoor learning and forest school lessons this year.

“We are delighted to receive this award. We have worked hard to improve our school grounds to allow more outdoor learning opportunities to take place across the curriculum,” she explained.

“This year we have gained our Forest School status and have been involved in the ‘Being Well, Doing Well’ [Education Authority] EA initiative. This combined effort from all the pupils and staff has helped promote physical, emotional and mental health and well being of our pupils.”

With innovative initiatives an a strong community spirit, the school has set a shining example for others to follow, inspiring students and staff alike to take action for the planet.