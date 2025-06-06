Love blossoms at Croke Park in Fermanagh victory

CONOR Love was the star of the show for Fermanagh on Sunday past as the Erne County booked top spot in Group 4 of the Tailteann Cup.

The Enniskillen Gaels marksman, who of course won the Hogan Cup on the hallowed turf of Croke Park back in 2019, was the main instigator of a terrific fight back in the second half that seen Fermanagh claim a decisive five point victory over Wexford at Headquarters.

At his attacking best Love makes it very difficult for any man-marker to hold him in check, and he was naturally thrilled at the outcome of Sunday’s game.

“It’s a great place to win, the boys were saying all week that Fermanagh haven’t won here since 2004 so that’s a great monkey to get off our backs first of all.”

He continued, “It didn’t matter what competition it was in, a win at Croke Park is just a great feeling and to win the third game in the Group and to end up topping the Group is just extra special.”

Fermanagh can now look forward to a home Quarter Final and that is something Love is looking forward to as his home venue is of course Brewster Park.

“We can bounce now into a Quarter Finals and that is perfect. The past few weeks as you know have seen ups and downs, the Down defeat was hard to take, the Carlow defeat was a real sick feeling but we put it right last week against Longford and it feels really good now to get this result at Croke Park.”

The Fermanagh full forward line chipped in with 0-14 on Sunday, while midfield duo of Joe McDade and Darragh McGurn showed a great understanding that they are starting to really blossom with five points between them across the 70 minutes.

“The dressing room is bouncing in there at the minute. We know now our next game is in Enniskillen and that’s where we want to be, we have seen before against Antrim that no team will be easy whoever we have to face but it gives us two weeks now to knuckle down and work hard on the training field.”

He concluded, “We will get it right and we just have to for the fans, they travelled today in great numbers and it’s now up to us to rest the bodies, work hard at training, get things right and really just look forward to the Quarter Final against whoever it is.”