Louth bomb accused refused bail

AN ENNISKILLEN man accused of planting a bomb in Co Louth has been refused bail.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Omagh Magistrates Court heard the bail application of Emmett Maguire (43) of Station Road.

Maguire, alongside 43-year-old Rory Logan of Ross Close, are jointly charged with allegedly transporting and planting a bomb in Co. Louth on June 8, 2024.

At court yesterday a bail application was mounted on Maguire’s behalf by defence counsel Andrew Moriarity.

Mr Moriarity said that Maguire had spent a ‘considerable period of time’ in custody since his last bail hearing last October and he shown that he could be managed upon release following two previous compassionate bail releases.

He added, without going into detail, that there were ‘health-related’ issues with Maguire’s wife.

However a public prosecution Service (PPS) counsel cited the remarks of the High Court judge, who said that there were ‘no conditions’ that could manage the ‘risk to the public’.

She added that there had not been a ‘sufficient lapse of time’ to warrant Maguire’s release.

Mr Moriarity contested, saying that it was ‘unheard of’ for an eight month lapse to not amount to a ‘lapse of time’.

However district judge Ted Magill said that the judgment of time lapse was case specific, affirming the High Court’s remarks on the risk to the public.

The case was adjourned until July 8, where a date for a preliminary hearing will be fixed.

