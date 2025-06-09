+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lisnaskea man accused of drugs possession

Lisnaskea man accused of drugs possession

Posted: 3:36 pm June 9, 2025

A TWENTY-one-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to the alleged possession of cocaine.
Finn May from Corradillar Cottages, Lisnaskea is further accused of providing both preliminary and evidential specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether he was driving whilst unfit.
Offending is alleged to have occurred on May 11 at Eden Street, Enniskillen.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded May on continuing bail to return to court on June 16.

