Lisnaskea banking decision branded ‘pathetic’ by MLA

THE fight for Fermanagh’s right to access cash is continuing, after it was confirmed an appeal to bring banking services back to the second largest town in the county had failed.

Lisnaskea has been without a bank for over a year now, after its last one – Ulster Bank – closed down last March. There have since been calls for a banking hub to be established in the town to provide 24 hour access to cash for both residents and businesses.

Last week, after it was confirmed ATM network body Link had rejected calls to set up a banking hub in the town for a second time, Finance Minister John O’Dowd vowed to engage with the body.

Link decided not to grant Lisnaskea either a banking hub or a 24 hour ATM. The Consumer Council then lodged an appeal on the decision which has again been rejected.

Link stated that based on their re-assessment they are not changing their original decision.

“This is because our re-assessment continues to show that there are already cash access services and facilities within a 1-mile radius which are suitable for the needs of the local area, or a deficiency does not cause a significant impact on the local area,” they said.

John O’Dowd said for residents to be aware that the Executive and the Assembly has no direct focus over the banking services.

“I am more than happy to make representations to Link in regards this matter. I heard the news myself in relation to the second call being turned down,” he said.

“I think it is hugely disappointing and I will make representations to link in regards to that and call on them to ensure that areas such as Fermanagh and Tyrone are represented and have equal access to cash the same as other areas.”

MLA Deborah Erskine explained in Stormont that a banking hub in Lisnaskea is important for rural areas.

“I was disappointed that Link did a reassessment on Lisnaskea which is a area that I raised a number of times in this chamber who is without banking services and need a banking hub,” she said.

“Unfortunately on Friday, I got news that ‘Link’ has not changed its decision. There is a crisis here in terms of access of banking services within Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“Will he (Minister of Finance) step in as minister and support the calls that Fermanagh and South Tyrone is treated as a special case and that we do receive that equality of banking services in our area.”

MLA Aine Murphy, pictured left, has also shared her deep frustration with the outcome.

“I have been contacted today by Link and informed of their decision not to establish a banking hub or provide additional ATM provision in the town after their previous assessment in May.

“Their decision is deeply disappointing, frustrating and in all honesty, pathetic.”