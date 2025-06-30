Leanne’s Lady Captain’s Day at Castle Hume

LAST Saturday saw the Ladies and Gents of Castle Hume Golf Club celebrate Leanne Whaley’s highly anticipated Lady Captain’s Day. This year Lady Captain Leanne stamped her own mark on the festivities, starting with a shotgun start, buffet dinner and prizegiving with entertainment provided by Brenda Hicks.

Obviously the main reason we all participated was the honour of winning the coveted Lady Captain’s prize. Having a shotgun start ensured all the players could go out at the same time and finish at the same time. This also had the advantage of nobody knowing what scores were in. The weather was perfect for golf, the course was in great condition thank to Sean and his team of greenkeepers so there was little to hinder fabulous golf.

It was great to see the couse full of laughter drowning out some groans and moans from near misses but Lady Captain and her drinks buggies really helped the ambience on the course. After the golf and a quick freshen up for all, Lady Captain Leanne welcomed us for refreshment and a delicious buffet meal where there was lots of discussion on the days golf and who may have won. Anticipation was building for the prizegiving.

Lady Captain Leanne gave a heartfelt speech, thanking family and friends for their support throughout her year and especially today and how honoured she was to hold the post. She remembered her parents who were stalwarts of both Castlehume and Enniskillen golf clubs and was proud to uphold their values.

Leanne also expressed her gratitude to the Lough Erne Resort for contributing to her amazing day from Sean and his greenkeepers, the chef and caterers and Jeanette and her staff in Castle Hume. She also thanked all her golfing friends from Castle Hume and Enniskillen for making her day so special.

As the results began to be announced it was apparent that some fabulous golf had been played with multiple high scoring rounds posted, a fitting tribute to the conditions on the day.

On the day there could only be one lady crowned Lady Captain prizewinner and this year Myrtle Chambers took the honours. Overall winner- Myrtle Chambers 41pts Division 1- Ursula Donnelly. 41pts (bb9); Division 2- Fiona McLintock 40pts; Gross- Clare Morris; Past Captain’s prize – Marian McGinnity 40pts; Visitors prize- Helena Tisdale 35pts; Front 9- Heather Hetherington 23pts; Back 9- Rosie Treacy 20pts; Longest drive- Clare Crozier, Nearest the pin Clare Morris. Congratulations to all the winners and especially to Lady Captain Leanne for a wonderful day. We all wish you well for the remainder of year.

Doreen Frazer continued her fine form in club competitions as well as being a stalwart on club teams winning the Ladies stroke competition on June 21st sponsored by Lilly’s Centra. Congratulations ladies great scores from all. Results as follows: Overall winner- Doreen Frazer 69, Division 1- Julie Blair 70, Division 2 Christine Montgomery 73.

The ladies continue to compete in team matches. Monday sees the Tyrone and Fermanagh senior alliance continue with matches being played in Enniskillen this month. On Tuesday the Mary McKenna team play Portstewart Golf Club at home. This Thursday the Ulster Trophy Team play Balmoral Golf Club home and away. We wish all our teams continued success in their endeavours.