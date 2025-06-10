Laois loss signals a poor start to Ladies campaign

Fermanagh 0-7 Laois 2-9

WHILE goals early in each half were pivotal to the O’Moore county win in this All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship clash on Sunday, perhaps equally effective in fashioning the result was the almost unbelievable 39th minute save by Laois goalkeeper, Eimear Barry.

For that came at the end of the game’s best individual flash of brilliance in the shape of a fabulous Eimear Smyth through kick to send Joanne Doonan racing in on goals, only for her effort to be denied on the line.

That save was rendered all the more invaluable by coming hot on the heels of the second Laois goal which had restored the visitors lead after a sprightly Fermanagh restart had levelled the game.

Fermanagh were only to add one more point as the greater physical prowess and direct running of the midland ladies gradually wore down a gutsy home performance.

Laois came to Emmett Park on the strength of a convincing opening round home win over Group 2’s other contenders Roscommon, whereas Fermanagh were lacking in similar competitive action.

Throw in saw rain beginning to pelt down but Fermanagh belied the conditions to make a sprightly start, Eimear Smyth pointing in the second minute.

Laois captain Andrea Moran, got her side off the mark with a sixth minute equaliser, Mo Nerney following up with a score from distance. They then jumped further ahead in the 13th minute when a sweeping move sent Emma Lawlor through to net. With the rain thankfully clearing, Fermanagh came storming back as the second quarter unfolded.

First Aoife McCabe forced her way through to point, then Smyth landed a brace, one from a free for a foul on Sinead Barrett after a spell of ‘keep ball’.

A 25th minute Emily Lacey point from a Lawlor pass made it 0-4 to 1-3 at half time, Fermanagh having sustained the injury loss of Cadhla-Cara Bogue right at the end. Within four minutes of the restart Fermanagh were level via a brace of Smyth free conversions but they were then hit by a second Laois goal.

Impressive sub Eva Galvin blasted to the net after a surging Jane Moore run and pass, 0-6 to 2-3. Then came Barry’s dramatic save and to rub further salt in the home wound, Laois broke straight upfield for Lawlor to point.

Smyth pulled one back from from a 43rd minute free, herself fouled on a penetrating run, but that was as good as it got.The remainder of the game saw Laois gradually tightening the screw.Lawlor really made her mark with a straight points quartet, two from play followed by a brace of frees, to leave her side leading 0-7 to 2-8 with ten minutes to go.

Only a good Aine Haren save denied Fiona Dooley a goal when sent clean through.

Increasing Fermanagh sideline frustration then boiled over in the 53rd minute with manager CJ McGourty drawing the ire of referee Eddie Cuthbert, to find himself banished.

Laois had the final say, Lawlor slotting their last point in added time from a free for a foul on herself.

Teams and Scorers

Fermanagh: Aine Haren; Shannan McQuade, Ciara Clarke, Eimear Keenan; Sarah McCarville, Courteney Murphy, Cadhla-Cara Bogue; Sinead Barrett, Molly McGloin; Aoife McCabe (0-1), Cliodhna Martin, Lisa Maguire; Joanne Doonan, Eimear Smyth (0-6, 4f), Niamh McManus. Subs; Bronagh Smyth for C. Bogue (inj.) HT; Eimear Mahon for N. McManus 55m.

Laois: Eimear Barry; Sinead Farrelly, Faye McEvoy, Clodagh Dunne; Aoife Gorman, Anna Moore, Andrea Moran (0-1); Fiona Dooley, Jane Moore; Shifra Havill, Ciara Burke, Ciara Crowley; Emily Lacey (0-1), Emma Lawlor (1-6, 3f), Mo Nerney (0-1). Subs; Eva Galvin (1-0) for E. Lacey 34m; Lauren Kearney for M. Nerney 52m; Mary Cotter for A. Gorman 55m Lorna Butler for C. Crowley 59m.