Ladies Club Players League round-up

Tyra Douglas looks to break away from Meabh Markey in the Aghadrumsee vs Pat Maguires Donagh match.

GROUP 4

Pat Maguires 1-3 Aghadrumsee 3-15

TWO very young teams with a lot of promising talent on show, served up a lively derby contest at a blustery Donagh, the winners coming on very strong in the second half.

Early exchanges were evenly contested after play began with a quick goals trade between experienced attacker Laura Grew for the visitors and Niamh Creighan for the home combination.

Grew and Erin O’Donnell likewise swapped points before an Ava Crudden 12th minute score started a steady stream of Aghadrumsee points per Grew, Marta Crudden and Niamh McCabe for a 1-9 to 1-1 interval lead.

The trend continued in the second half, the visitors position strengthened by Grew and Chloe McErlain goals.

The same duo were on points target along with Marta and Ava Crudden, Kayla Boyle and full back Niamh McCabe.

The home side were hit by the unfortunate injury withdrawal of key forward Niamh Creighan which necessitated hospital treatment but hopefully she will soon be back in action again.

Ava Bannon and Erin O’Donnell hit points apiece while Katie McDermott, twins Caitlin and Aoibheann McBrien, worked tirelessly throughout, goalkeeper Keeley McGovern also performing well.

GROUP 3

Belcoo 4-7 Devenish 2-12

A TIGHT derby tussle resulted in a marginal one point home win but the game was marred by serious looking knee injuries to two Belcoo players.

Wing back Stephanie Maguire had to retire after just four minutes and midfielder Ashleen Cassidy late on but hopefully both will soon be back in action.

Most of the scoring was crammed into a thrilling second half with Belcoo just managing to stay one ahead.

A first minute Ella McGovern free for Belcoo, answered by Rebecca McGowan from play, preceded a lengthy injury stoppage.

An Ellen O’Flanagan pointed free for Devenish was answered by a 14th minute Belcoo goal when a McGovern free dipped under the crossbar.

Further home scores, an Eimear Higgins goal, points by Eve Barrett and McGovern, extended the home advantage before Devenish hit back with a similar return.

Points by Katie Burns and O’Flanagan (f) followed by a 30th minute Aisling Maguire goal from a slickly worked attack, left it 2-3 to 1-4 at half time.

The restart saw the scoring flood gates really bursting open after Maguire pointed within ten seconds. Belcoo then struck for a second goal, interval sub, Scarlett O’Connor rifling home from all of thirty metres with her first possession.

Only a great save from Rachael Monaghan denied a McGovern goal but they did hit the net again in the 37th minutes, Higgins finishing a goalmouth scramble.

Devenish surged back with points from Shauna Hamilton, O’Flanagan and Maguire, followed by a 43rd minute O’Flanagan goal.

McGovern and Hamilton then traded points to keep it on a knife edge by the three quarters stage, 4-4 to 2-9.

The remainder of game saw points evenly traded before Belcoo ‘keeper Riona Keaney produced a fabulous save in deflecting a Burns piledriver over the bar for the last score.

Another lengthy injury stoppage followed, restart yielding no further scores as Belcoo hung on for victory.

For Devenish, Rebecca McGowan and Aisling Maguire were on form while Belcoo were best served by Ella McGovern, Crona Higgins and Leona McAloon.

GROUP 2

Roslea 2-4 Kinawley 7-10

A VERY young and inexperienced Roslea girls were certainly in at the deep end here but they did give the competition front runners plenty to think about.

In the first half especially Roslea’s excellent work from their kickouts caused Kinawley a lot of trouble.

Only for a series of home wides and visitors goals apiece by veteran duo Gemma McCaffrey and Aine McGovern, the half time margin could have been a lot closer than the eventual 0-4 to 2-6 gap.

The second half saw a different story emerge with Kinawley effectively pressing the Roslea kickout, midfielder Roisin O’Reilly’s high fielding coming strongly to the fore.

O’Reilly hit 1-2, while McGovern who was outstanding throughout finished with 3-4.

Other scorers for the winners were Lean Doonan (1-1), Keelan Murphy (1-1), Gemma McCaffrey (1-0), Danielle Maguire (0-1), Elisha McDermott (0-1).

For a gallant Roslea, Hanna Murphy, Aimee Keenan and Jemma Murray worked tirelessly in defence, in front of Sarah Keenan who in goals, pulled off several splendid saves.

Further upfield, Kaela Toye (2-1) led the Roslea scoring, Katie Elliott (2) and Shauna Curry registering points. The final scoreline did not really reflect the game as a whole.