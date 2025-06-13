Kerr becomes new Beragh Swifts manager

MICHAEL Kerr admits his appointment as Beragh Swifts manager caught even him off guard initially — but says the left-field nature of the move is part of what makes it so appealing.

“It would have taken a lot of people by surprise right enough and the phone’s been blowing up over the weekend since the news came out,” said Kerr.

Unveiled by Beragh Swifts on Facebook on Saturday afternoon, the former Enniskillen Rangers boss takes over a side that narrowly retained their Division One status with a 3-2 relegation play-off win over Ardstraw at the end of May.

“I got the call last week and it was a surprise enough for me,” he said. “But then, when I took a few days to think about it, I realised it’s a good fit for me. I think I got the call on Monday and by Friday I took the job.”

Beragh finished tenth last season in Division One and failed to win any of their final six league games, but Kerr believes there’s plenty to work with on and off the pitch.

“It’s a club that’s almost like Rangers in a way with excellent facilities, which they’re still improving, even turning the grass pitch into a full 4G, and a strong committee behind the running of the club,” he said.

“The setup’s there for a manager to come in and focus purely on the football and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Kerr knows there’s work to do to avoid another season looking over their shoulder.

“I know it’s going to be a challenge, and we certainly don’t want to be looking down the foot of the table, but we’ll get to work straight away and work on getting some players in,” he said.

“But it’s an exciting challenge for me and it’s far enough away from Enniskillen Rangers, having only just left there, and a new catchment area which is something I haven’t had before.

“It’s an hour down there and back on the road, but with the way I work from home, it’s flexible enough that way, and something I’ll not be long getting used to.”

The focus now turns to recruitment but Kerr also plans to cast an eye over the club’s younger talent.

And there was further encouragement for the Swifts at Saturday evening’s league awards, where Stevie Cairns was named in the Fermanagh & Western First Division Team of the Year, a timely reminder of the quality still within the squad as Kerr gets to work.

“There are players there that we want to keep and certainly try to add to, the likes of Stephen Cairns, Stephen Browne, Luke Henderson, Dale Robinson, have been good players for Beragh for a while now.

“I noticed last year against them there’s three or four young players stepping up too and you know with me and youth; they’ll get a chance.”