Jury commences deliberations in trial of accused priest

The jury have retired to consider their verdicts in the trial of a priest accused of historic sexual abuse charges against five males who were all in their early teens.

Canon Patrick McEntee (70) from Esker Road, Dromore denies sexual offences against five males who were pupils at St Michael’s College, Enniskillen where he taught.

There are four counts of indecently assaulting one complainant between 1988/89 and a single count of indecently assaulting another between 1980/81.

Advertisement

In addition, there are a further four counts of indecent assault against three males- two against one and single counts against the other two, allegedly between 1978 and 1987.

Dungannon Crown Court heard there were similarities in terms of Canon McEntee taking them to his private quarters.

Read more on this story in tomorrows Fermanagh Herald.