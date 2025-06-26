Jones on target but Premiers pegged back

Mountjoy United u19s 1 Fermanagh Premiers 1

FERMANAGH Premier coach Nigel Frazer felt the Fermanagh Premiers ‘competed really well against older opposition’, as the county side drew their latest SuperCupNI preparation game against Mountjoy United u19s at Youth Sport Omagh.

The Ernemen started the match strongly, rattling the woodwork twice in a scoreless first half, and continued to impress in the second period, taking the lead with a low Alfie Jones finish.

Mountjoy however always retained a threat in the attacking areas and netted an equaliser through Simon Rejkiewicz to earn a draw. Frazer was impressed by Fermanagh’s start but admits that there are still lessons to be learned.

“The boys put in a spirited display,” explained Frazer. “ When we took the lead, it was deserved as we were the better side. There were plenty of positives to take from the game, but the boys themselves recognise that we need to be better in possession and more clinical in attack.”

Fermanagh’s bright start was almost rewarded, with Raphael McCoy’s deep cross dropping onto the crossbar, before Jay Largo Elis also rattled the Mountjoy woodwork from 20 yards.

Jack Woods then hooked an effort over the bar as the visitors continued to dominate, but United came back into the game with Timothy Armstrong making a vital block and Adam Magee making a save to ensure a scoreless first period.

The second half started in the same manner as the first. Kacper Ferrens played in Charlie McCabe, whose shot was deflected wide. John Ritchie then poked an effort wide from the resulting corner.

McCabe shot wide after being set up by Joshua Humes and Largo Elis saw his effort saved, before Fermanagh finally took a deserved lead. Cillian Toner drove from the left side and found Largo Elis, who darted to the byline and pulled the ball back for Alfie Jones who, after being on the pitch a mere 30 seconds, finished low beyond the Mountjoy goalkeeper.

Jones put another effort over the bar following good work by Ferens, before a quick break by the hosts late on was finished by Rejkiewicz, scuppering Fermanagh’s hopes of a win.

Coach Frazer believes that game management was the difference on the day.

“It was frustrating that we couldn’t see the game out. There are lessons to be learned there about managing the game. We have five weeks left before the tournament and we must make the most of the time we have left,” he concluded.

Fermanagh Juniors 0 Sligo Rovers u14s 0

SLIGO Rovers u14s visited Fermanagh Juniors for their latest pre-SuperCupNI preparation fixture and despite a goalless result, boss Gareth McGuckin felt his side edged the contest at Devenish College.

Charlie Donaghy flashed an effort over the bar in an opening half where county goalkeeper Jamie Wallace was called into action on a couple of occasions.

Fermanagh came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second period through Rio Corrigan, whose effort rattled the crossbar before bouncing off the line as the tie ended goalless.

McGuckin admitted that he was disappointed not to win the game.

“We played really well and felt that we edged the tie,” explained McGuckin.

“Our backline was outstanding, and they secured our first clean sheet of the year. However, I believe that our decision making final third could be improved. I’ll admit that I am a bit disappointed with the result and being unable to secure victory.”

Before kick-off, both team’s paused for a minute’s silence, held in memory of former Fermanagh Milk Cup player Michael Kerr, who passed away suddenly last week.

Despite neither side finding the net, the game had plenty of goalmouth action.

Fermanagh started the brighter of the two sides, with Charlie Donaghy’s effort over the bar the closest the hosts came to scoring in the first half.

Sligo then grew into the game, forcing Jamie Wallace into a couple of smart stops as the opening half concluded.

In the second period, Cian Curran had to be alert from the off during his turn in goals, making a few smart stops including a quick double save.

For Fermanagh, Rio Corrigan thought he had made the breakthrough. His shot from a low Riley Boyle cross deflected off the defender, the crossbar and bounced off the line before the danger was cleared.

But ultimately, neither side were able to make the breakthrough on a scoreless evening. The George Henderson MBE County Tyrone tournament is next up for the Juniors (and Premiers) on Saturday at MUSA Cookstown, where Fermanagh will face familiar opposition in counties Armagh and Tyrone – the third time that they will have faced each other this year.

“Tyrone and Armagh are both familiar faces and we know what to expect,” added McGuckin. “ We are hopeful of getting more players back, who have been out injured or ill. It will be nice to have our full 18 available for the first time in another challenging competition.”