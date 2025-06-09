Irvinestown PS still fabulous after 50 years

IRVINESTOWN Primary School is celebrating a remarkable milestone – 50 years of educating and inspiring generations of students.

Over the past half-century, the school has become a cornerstone of the community, shaping young minds and fostering lifelong friendships.

On Saturday morning, over 100 guests gathered to mark the golden anniversary. Former pupils, staff and friends came together to reminisce and laughter filled the corridors as old classmates reunited, some seeing each other for the first time in decades.

A highlight of the event was when past pupil Neil Armstrong proudly displayed his original school tie, carefully kept by his mother for almost 50 years. It was a touching symbol of how much the school has meant to generations of families.

Guests enjoyed a large photographic display that stopped many in their tracks. Albums and walls in the assembly hall, classrooms and corridors were filled with hundreds of photos from every era of school life. Many spent time pointing out classmates in old pictures or laughing at long-forgotten school trip snaps, each image sparking memories and conversations.

An informal tour of the school gave everyone a chance to see how it has grown and embraced outdoor learning, including a forest school, poly tunnel and outdoor learning garden. Visitors were extremely impressed at how much the school has developed.

A special moment came when four of the school’s five principals attended: Current principal Edwina Read, who took over in 2017, was joined by Leah Abbott (Bruce), principal from 1999 to 2017, Raymond Ross (1987–1999), and Henry Keys, who took over in 1978 after Arthur Atchison (1974–1978). Mr Atchison was unable to attend, but the gathering of past leaders sparked fond memories among those who had passed through the school under their leadership.

To top it all off, the school’s wonderful kitchen staff served a delicious breakfast for everyone – a warm, hearty treat that added to the welcoming atmosphere of the morning.

For some guests, it was their first time back since leaving as pupils, making the celebration even more meaningful. Whether reconnecting with old friends, flicking through photo albums or simply touring the school, it was a special event full of joy and golden memories.

