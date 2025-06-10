Inspirational Oisín supports Enniskillen cancer centre

A LOCAL charity has expressed its thanks to popular Oisín Cassidy who donated £5,000 to help with the county’s fight against cancer, after the community rallied in support.

Over £45,000 was raised by the Derrylin Rock Runners group after a well-attended event was held in the locality, to support causes which have helped the athlete who is undergoing treatment.

Oisín, who has represented Fermanagh with distinction on the athletics field, is currently receiving treatment for cancer. He recently donated £5,000 to the new Cancer Focus centre in Enniskillen.

Krystle Corrigan, the Fundraising Event Officer for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, praised the generosity of the local man, citing that the funds will greatly benefit the new facility in the town.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Oisin and Veronica for choosing to support Cancer Focus Northern Ireland. We really appreciate your generosity and support,” Ms Corrigan said.

“This money will go towards supporting our therapeutic cancer centre. The centre will offer free practical, emotional and social support for people with cancer and their family and friends.”

Officially opening to the public last week, the facility in the High Street in Enniskillen has pledged to revitalise cancer care in the county, providing a range of important support services locally.

Led by specialist oncology nurses, patients and their families will be able to avail of a range of services including breast cancer bra and swimwear fitting, patient driving and counselling.

On the first day of opening, over 20 people walked through the doors of the Enniskillen support centre, highlighting the major demand and increasing need for the service in the county.

Lead nurse, Claire Edwards, recognises that Fermanagh needs the specialist help and support.

“Cancer Focus has picked Enniskillen because it’s furthest demographically from everything. There’s a lot of people on our High Street and we want to support all of those people,” she said.

“Since I’ve been working with Cancer Focus, it’s been about learning the ethos and how they work and what services they provide. I’m looking forward to supporting people.”

