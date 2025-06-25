Holy Trinity stalwart John retires after 36 years

HOLY Trinity Primary School paid tribute to its much-loved vice-principal John Reihill as he retires from teaching after 36 years where he left his mark on local education in Enniskillen.

There were jubilant scenes at the two Holy Trinity Primary School sites recently as pupils and teachers paid tributes to Mr Reihill and his wife, Lorraine, who is also retiring from the school.

School principal, Brian Treacy, congratulated Mr Reihill on his longevity and commitment to Holy Trinity Primary School, saying that he will “be a big loss to the school and education” locally.

“John is a man of great integrity who shies away from the limelight,” Mr Treacy told the ‘Herald.

“He goes about his work with integrity. He has traditional values and he has a huge passion for seeing children develop. He will be a big loss to the school and education as a whole.”

The school principal felt it was important that the pupils got to celebrate Mr Reihill’s career.

“They put together videos, songs, poems and drawings of him,” said Mr Treacy.

“For John, it is the children that have made his journey in education so special. For him, the children saying thank you was the best accolade he could have got.”

Outside of school, Mr Rehill is well known as a former Fermanagh footballer and county selector. He has also managed Enniskillen Gaels and Lisnaskea Emmetts senior men’s teams.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, the Enniskillen man said he wants to “express my deepest gratitude” for his long career.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the students, parents, colleagues and community members who have walked this journey with me,” Mr Reihill said.

“I’ve had the privilege of watching generations grow, dream and success and it has been an honour to play a small part in their stories. I carry with me memories that will last a lifetime.

“I leave the classroom and school happy and with great hope for the future of the school and its staff and pupils,” he added.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.