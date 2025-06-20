Heartbreak at the club Michael Kerr led to glory

FORMER players and teammates of Michael Kerr had gathered at Mulhern’s in Enniskillen on Saturday when the devastating news emerged that the much-loved and respected coach had passed away suddenly.

The gathering had been planned as a send-off to celebrate Mr Kerr’s achievements as manager of Enniskillen Rangers, a role in which he guided the club through an era of unprecedented success.

While club members gathered for the event, the news broke that Mr Kerr had passed away.

“Guys from the 2017 Junior Cup-winning team and others who’d travelled from Belfast were already there when the sad news came through,” club chairman Tony Roofe said.

“Michael was only 40. He was strong and fit – the last person we ever thought we’d be talking about like this. Everyone is devastated for Donna, the girls and the wider family.”

During his time in charge, Mr Kerr led Rangers to four Irish Junior Cup triumphs – including a remarkable three-in-a-row – three Fermanagh and Western Mercer League titles, and the All-Ireland Presidents’ Cup. He also played in their 2022 Mulhern Cup final win over NFC Kesh during a short break from management.

Mr Roofe, who knew Mr Kerr all his life, described him as both a brilliant footballer and a thoughtful leader.

“Michael had great awareness, positional sense, determination — he wasn’t the tallest, but he rarely lost an aerial challenge. He struck a ball beautifully. Some of his long-range goals were unbelievable. There are few people who wouldn’t have wanted Mickey Kerr in their team.”

Mr Kerr also brought personality to the pitch, remembered fondly by the club as a ‘cheeky chappy who loved fun’.

As a manager, he was tactically sharp and known for his fairness and empathy.

“The success that followed was unprecedented, unimaginable, but never in doubt in Michael’s vision,” his friend and former selector, Stephen McFrederick, said.

“That success wasn’t by accident. It was down to him, to his drive, his football brain, his endless passion, and above all else, his heart. He made everyone want to give more and be more because he gave absolutely everything.

“Michael didn’t just built a team, he built a family and we were all so proud to be part of that with him. We are all so thankful and blessed to have had him shape so many of our lives with memories that we will cherish forever.

“We will carry him forward in everything we do, in every game we play and in every ball we kick for his loving wife Donna, his three biggest supporters, his girls Annie-Mae, Care and Colleen, Dessie, Dee and Michelle. We will carry his spirit forward.”

Just as importantly, Mr Kerr looked after his players.

“If a player was struggling, Michael would always put an arm around them. He was genuine and caring, he believed in celebrating success but also being there when people needed support,” said Mr Roofe.

Enniskillen Rangers is committed to supporting Mr Kerr’s wife Donna and their children.

“Michael was a family man through and through,” said Mr Roofe. “After every match, once the final whistle blew, he’d be over shaking hands, and then you’d see him with the girls in his arms. It’s hard to believe we won’t see that again.

“When the football was done, Donna and the girls were his world.”

