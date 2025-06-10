Have your say on puppy and kitten sale reforms

A PUBLIC consultation has been launched in Northern Ireland on new proposals to regulate the selling and supplying of puppies and kittens.

Led by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, the proposals aim to improve animal welfare through measures like a version of Lucy’s Law, banning third-party sales. This would require all sellers to have bred the animals themselves.

“Animal welfare is one of my top priorities and these proposals will give puppies and kittens which are sold in Northern Ireland, additional animal welfare protections,” Minister Muir stated.

The plan also includes mandatory registration to improve traceability, allowing buyers to verify where their pet came from.

“There are instances where less responsible individuals breed these animals in poor welfare conditions,” Minister Muir added, highlighting the risks of unregulated breeding.

Poor breeding conditions can lead to long-term health and behavioural problems for the animals, often unknown to new owners.

“This consultation is just one step in my Animal Welfare Pathway which I announced last month to strengthen animal welfare in Northern Ireland,” the Minister Muir concluded.

The consultation is open until 11:59 pm on 25 August 2025. Full details and response options are available on the DAERA website.

