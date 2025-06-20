Green light for Enniskillen to Omagh road scheme

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has given the green light to the A32 Cornamuck Road Scheme, which will see significant improvements to the main Enniskillen to Omagh road.

The 1.4 km scheme will provide an important improvement on the A32 which is the main road between Omagh and Enniskillen, via Irvinestown and Dromore. The upgrade will improve transport links between the two towns and users of the South West Acute Hospital.

Minister Kimmins said: “This is an essential route linking the main towns in Tyrone and Fermanagh. An upgrade on this road at Cornamuck will provide greater connectivity to both acute hospital services and education facilities for the local communities as well as enhancing road safety measures, reducing journey times and increasing public transport reliability along the route.”

“I am delighted to be able to move this important road scheme forward. I am committed to ensuring that roads across the north including those in rural areas continue to receive the investment required to suit local needs.”

The Minister also confirmed the way forward for a number of other major road and transport projects. Speaking as the Department published an update to the prioritised list of major road infrastructure schemes that will be progressed over the next ten years she said: “Getting infrastructure right, and investing in it accordingly, can create the foundations for better rural and urban communities but we need to be realistic about what we can deliver. I have been keen to revisit the prioritisation of our major road projects to derive maximum benefit from forecasted departmental budget allocations, enabling decisions to be made now.”

