Goal onslaught in first half rattles Rossies

Roscommon 3-9 Fermanagh 4-10

FOUR first half goals, uniquely coming in a pair of quickfire salvos ten minutes apart, not only propelled Fermanagh Ladies into a first All-Ireland Intermediate quarter final but also preserved their Championship status for next season.

A fully deserved victory it was too for the Erne girls whose wholehearted defending against a strong running Roscommon attack, allied to overall workrate, was also hugely instrumental in fashioning the win.

Advertisement

Ahead by six points at half time, and eleven up going into added time, this was a commanding Fermanagh display by any yardstick again their higher ranked opponents.

That was after a somewhat inauspicious start at the St. Brigid’s Kiltoom venue as the primrose girls, playing with the breeze, largely dominated the opening quarter.

With just a single change from the previous week’s starting lineout, Bronagh Smyth replacing the injured Cadhla-Cara Bogue, Fermanagh were first to score through a second minute Eimear Smyth free.

Roscommon were quick to respond, Ella Thompson shooting over the equaliser.

From the kickout they surged ahead in fortuitous manner when a looping Caoimhe Lennon free dipped into the net through the hands of goalkeeper Aine Haren.

Fermanagh though soon supplied evidence of their own goal threat up front, only a great save by goalkeeper Helena Cummins denying Sinead Barrett at the end of a penetrating run.

Cummins was to pull off several similar stops over the following ten minutes most notably to deny Joanne Doonan while the Fermanagh defence, captain Shannan McQuade leading by example, ably stifled threatening Roscommon attacks.

Advertisement

Smyth from an 11th minute free for a foul on Doonan and Laura Mannion with a clever overhead kick, traded points to make it 0-2 to 1-2 by the midway stage.

It was then that Fermanagh hit the goals trade in spectacular fashion. First Bronagh Smyth taking a slick pass from sister Eimear displayed commendable composure and balance in evading the keeper and slotting to the net.

Then Molly McGloin from a Sarah McCarville pass, powered her way through, linking with Eimear Smyth to net just inside the left hand post for a lead which they were subsequently never to relinquish.

It rapidly got better after Lennon had pulled a point back for Roscommon.

Eimear Smyth, already causing serous problems for the home defence, was put clean through by good Aoife McCabe work to net in the 23rd minute.

Then from kickout,Smyth raced through herself to net emphatically again. Clearly rocked, Roscommon did notch two late points from Mannion and Aisling Hanley frees to give themselves a modicum of half time hope on a 4-2 to 1-5 interval scoreline.

They were noticeably slow out for restart and immediately fell further behind with McCabe fouled from the throw in for Smyth to convert.

A foul on Smyth then brought double home woe, a yellow card for midfielder Ellen Irwin and another pointed free followed by a neat Doonan score for a nine point difference.

That effectively settled the issue, albeit not without a few late wobbles.

The remainder of the game seen points regularly traded, McCabe and Doonan singles from play bookending a trio of Smyth free conversions, sub Seana Feeley also on target.

Hanley (free), Lennon and sub Lauren Shanagher, hitting home points apiece to make it 4-10 to 1-8 as added time loomed.

By that stage Roscommon had been reduced again, defender Saoirse Wynne yellow carded after 52 minutes.

When sub Rachel Fitzmaurice prodded home a goal at the base of the post it didn’t raise any real flutters of alarm, But when a point by sub Aimee O’Connor was quickly followed by a 65th minute Lennon penalty conversion, Fermanagh nerves were certainly beginning to shred before final whistle sounded.

Teams and Scorers

Fermanagh: Aine Haren; Shannan McQuade, Ciara Clarke, Eimear Keenan; Sarah McCarville (0-1), Courteney Murphy, Bronagh Smyth (1-0); Aoife McCabe, Molly McGloin (1-0); Sinead Barrett, Cliodhna Martin, Lisa Maguire; Joanne Doonan (0-2), Eimear Smyth (2-6), Niamh McManus. Subs; Seana Feeley (0-1) for C. Martin 45m ; Eimear McMahon for S. Barrett 50m; Caoimhe Gallagher for M. McGloin 56m; Fionnuala Maguire for E. Keenan 59m.

Roscommon: Helena Cummins; Megan Kelly, Rachel Brady, Saoirse Wynne; Niamh Feeney, Ria Lennon, Megan McKeon; Ellen Irwin, Abby Curran; Niamh Watson, Shannon McGuinness, Laura Mannion (0-2, 1f); Aisling Hanley (0-2f), Ella Thompson (0-1), Caoimhe Lennon (2-1, pen). Subs; Lauren Shanagher (0-1) for N. Watson HT; Roise Lennon (0-1) for L. Mannion 40m; Aimee O’Connor (0-1) for A. Hanley 41m; Rachel Fitzmaurice (1-0) for S. McGuinness 54m; Grainne Lohan for M. McKeon 54m; Yellow cards; E. Irwin 32m; S. Wynne 52m.