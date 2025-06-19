GALLERY: Enniskillen 10K hailed as major success

THE Enniskillen Running Club said they were “just delighted” with the success of the 10K event in the town, which saw over 1200 runners from across the county pound around the pavements on Saturday.

A large crowd turned out for the annual event, with local runners, Conan McCaughey and Edel Monaghan, claiming the honours in the men and women’s races, in jubilant and joyous scenes.

Family and friends lined the route of the Modern Tyres sponsored Enniskillen 10K, with one of the organisers of the sporting event, Ian Birney, praising its success and contribution to the town.

“The Enniskillen Running Club are just delighted with the success of the 10K, the numbers who took part and the spectators along the route. It brought a great buzz to the town,” he said.

“It’s a great boost for the Enniskillen town to have such a large and successful event.”

The participants all received a unique medal and T-shirt celebrating their success for completing the Enniskillen 10K, with many people taking part in the sporting event for charity.

The Enniskillen Running Club was particularly pleased to see local runners McCaughey and Monaghan take the win in their respective categories, highlighting the vast talent on display.

“Conan [McCaughey] won the race which he was pipped at last year and Edel Monaghan, one of our coaches’ daughters, won the women’s. It was special to have two local winners,” he said.

The Enniskillen Running Club are now putting plans in place for the annual ‘Spooktacular’ on Friday, October 24.

They're Off - The Enniskillen 10 2025 gets under way at the gates of Enniskillen Castle Daddy Daughter Time - Neil and Jessica Johnston on the run Winners - Edel Monaghan was the first woman past the post, and Conan McCaughey won the men's race All Done - Pearse O'Donnell and Danielle Murphy Brothers In Arms - Seamas MacAnnaidh and Pete McCanny Girls Day - Rosalind Turnbull, Rosie Robertson, Rebecca McAlpine and Alex Byrne Team Mates - Clones AC members David Flynn, Aaron Hall, Irene Clements, Laura McPhillips and Eileen Hall All Smiles - MRC runners Claire McCreery, Geraldine McGandy and Anne Brogan Trio - Karina Lumayad, Rachel Armstrong and Joanne McGrath Fun Run - Rebecca Graham and Cherith Smith Proud Boys - Ruairí and Páidí McCusker with mum Sarah Ready For The Run - Alison Vennard Natalie Ellis, Cliodhna Casey, Sean Conway and Aideen Casey join a couple of furry friends at the start line of the Enniskillen Running Club 10k 2025 Framed - Sean Lee, Dave Lilleker and Tommy Armitage Hands Up - Aoife Ní Cheallaigh and Ethna Ní Cheallaigh Wee Wave - Claire McCreery taking the 10k in her stride Good Friends - Blaine Curran and Rory McCabe Friends - Denise Kavanagh and Lucia Jackman All Smiles - Rebecca Humphrey, Mark Skelton, Corey Slevin and Barry Skelton

