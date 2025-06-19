GALLERY: Enniskillen 10K hailed as major success

THE Enniskillen Running Club said they were “just delighted” with the success of the 10K event in the town, which saw over 1200 runners from across the county pound around the pavements on Saturday.
A large crowd turned out for the annual event, with local runners, Conan McCaughey and Edel Monaghan, claiming the honours in the men and women’s races, in jubilant and joyous scenes.
Family and friends lined the route of the Modern Tyres sponsored Enniskillen 10K, with one of the organisers of the sporting event, Ian Birney, praising its success and contribution to the town.
“The Enniskillen Running Club are just delighted with the success of the 10K, the numbers who took part and the spectators along the route. It brought a great buzz to the town,” he said.
“It’s a great boost for the Enniskillen town to have such a large and successful event.”
The participants all received a unique medal and T-shirt celebrating their success for completing the Enniskillen 10K, with many people taking part in the sporting event for charity.
The Enniskillen Running Club was particularly pleased to see local runners McCaughey and Monaghan take the win in their respective categories, highlighting the vast talent on display.
“Conan [McCaughey] won the race which he was pipped at last year and Edel Monaghan, one of our coaches’ daughters, won the women’s. It was special to have two local winners,” he said.
The Enniskillen Running Club are now putting plans in place for the annual ‘Spooktacular’ on Friday, October 24.
