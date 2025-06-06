GALLERY: Caoimhe to represent Fermanagh in Tralee

Proud moment for Father and Daughter as Caoimhe wins title Fermanagh Rose (she said her father is her hero).

A ROSLEA woman has been crowned the Fermanagh Rose 2025 and will now prepare to represent the county at the Rose of Tralee Festival this summer.

Caoimhe Connolly, a 26-year-old chartered accountant from Roslea was selected on Friday night at the Westville Hotel Enniskillen. The event seen seven impressive women battle it out for the title in front of a packed audience.

“I have dreamed of being a rose ever since I was a little girl,” Caoimhe said.

“My earliest memory is watching Martina O’Keefe another Roslea woman, represent Fermanagh in 2005. Our whole primary school watched in support that year.”

A graduate of Liverpool John Moores University with first class honours and an award in auditing, Caoimhe now works in tax with CavanaghKelly in Dungannon.

“When I’m not in the heels, I’m in the wellies,” she laughed, referring to her time helping on the family farm.

She also works weekends at Campbell’s Butchers and is an avid runner, baker and volunteer.

Winning the title came as a surprise.

“I never expected to be chosen but I’m truly honoured,” she said. “This has been the greatest achievement of my life.”

As Fermanagh Rose, Caomhie will represent her county at the Rose of Tralee International Festival in August.

She revealed, “It’s a privilege to shine a light on Fermanagh , a county full of beautiful landscapes and rich in heritage.”

She’s especially looking forward to the friendships and cultural experiences the festival brings.

“We’ll tour heritage sites, support Irish charities and meet people from around the world. I can’t wait.”

Caoimhe will also be fundraising for Cancer Focus NI and is preparing for a charity skydive this month.

