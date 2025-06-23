Funeral of Arlene Foster’s mother to take place today

Funeral of former First Minister Arlene Foster mother, Georgina (Georgie) Kelly, is to take place in Lisnaskea today.

Julia Georgina (Georgie) Kelly died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital on Friday (June 20).

Local MLA Deborah Erskine sent her deepest sympathy and condolences to the Foster, Kelly and Keenan family circles on behalf of Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP.

“Mrs Kelly was a well loved and respected member of the community. In every sense of the word, she was a real lady. A woman who cared a lot about her family and the community,” Deborah shared on social media.

“She was so proud of Arlene and her achievements politically. Importantly Mrs Kelly was a woman of strong faith, courage and conviction – something which was held dear throughout her life and relied upon in many of the dark times she faced, while facing the danger of terrorism on the border daily.”

SEFF Lisnaskea also paid tribute to Mrs Kelly, stating that the Kelly family connection have been involved with SEFF ever since the group first formed back in 1998.

“Mrs Kelly was highly respected across the SEFF Family, but also much further afield,” the SEFF team shared.

“Family meant so much to her and she was incredibly proud of all of their achievements, all her children – and of course Arlene’s various political milestones, but also she took considerable interest in her grandchildren’s lives and others throughout the family circle – she was very much understood as the matriarch.

“SEFF‘s Befriending service had formerly provided support to Mrs Kelly and volunteers continued to visit her within the Nursing home. Mrs Kelly had also attended Coffee morning events in SEFF and other activities over the years.”

The funeral is leaving her home on Monday at 1.30pm for service in Holy Trinity Parish Church Lisnaskea, followed by interment in St Marks churchyard Aghadrumsee at approximately 5pm.