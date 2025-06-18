Friends remember Michael Kerr as ‘fun-loving’ character

MICHAEL Kerr has been remembered as a ‘caring and really dependable person’ by his closest friends.

Former Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern said Mr Kerr was a ‘fun-loving’ character who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

“Mickey was one of my best friends,” he told the ‘Herald.

“We grew up in Enniskillen together and we’ve been friends ever since. When I was home, we’d always meet up – and he came over to Scotland to see me not long ago.”

Mr Kerr, who worked with MFC Sports, was well known across Fermanagh not only for his achievements in football, but for his warmth and loyalty.

“He was so well respected for what he did in the football world,” Mr McGovern added.

“But more than that, he was really respected as a person. People who knew him knew he was fun-loving, caring and truly dependable. It was always more fun when you were around him.”

That sentiment was echoed by another lifelong friend, former Enniskillen Town United captain James McKenna, who described Mr Kerr as the glue that kept their friendship group connected.

“He made sure his friends never lost contact,” he said.

“He’d ring me five times a week and start the conversation by saying, ‘I can’t remember why I was ringing you.’

“There didn’t have to be a reason. He just liked to talk, he was a real people person, and that’s why he was so good at his job.”

The friends recalled Mr Kerr’s love of photographs, his constant phone calls, and the way he brought people together – especially at Christmas.

“I have a million pictures of him on my phone,” Mr McKenna continued.

“He always wanted the pictures taken and shared them when they popped up in his memories. He was the front of every picture and always smiling.”

Shane McCabe, a former teammate and close friend, said, “Mickey lit up any room. He was kind, wholehearted, and he made time for people others may forget in the busyness of life.”

“He’d never leave a friend behind. It was a privilege to call Mickey a friend, or as he would say, a ‘brother’.

“Mickey put more into 40 wonderful years than many put into 80. I’m honoured and blessed to have been part of so many great times with him.”

Cathal Beacom, a friend and former teammate, described him as a ‘great all round fella’.

“We went on many football trips together… and Michael was always the height of craic,” recalled Mr Beacom.

“He was a great all round fella. We would regularly meet for a coffee, he’d often voice note and message and he was just a lovely lad.“

Steven Craig, a close friend, also paid tribute to Mr Kerr.

“He was such a loyal friend all of my life. Whatever he could do for me, he did it.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.